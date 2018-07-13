Shazam! See the first official photo of Zachary Levi as the superhero

Enlarge Image Entertainment Weekly

Move over, Batman and Superman.

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have unveiled a first official photo of actor Zachary Levi in his boldly colored Shazam costume.

Entertainment Weekly published the pic Wednesday. It shows Levi alongside young actor Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays Freddy Freeman.

Director David Sandberg told EW he had a retro look in mind.

"I wanted to keep the shorter cape as a throwback to the original, because that's something that sets him apart from Superman or Batman," he said. "It makes him feel a bit more Golden Age superhero, which is the vibe I'm going for."

This isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse of Levi in his Shazam togs.

Back in May, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of himself standing next to an official Shazam movie promotional poster, which features an illustration of him in his hero garb. On-set photos of Levi in costume have also made the rounds.

Even though the Shazam movie isn't set to appear in theaters till April 5, 2019, chances are the first footage from the film will be unveiled during WB's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con International next week.

