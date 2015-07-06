Shark Wahlberg kicks off Shark Week with bite

Shark Week is officially in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than by watching a clip featuring everybody's favorite shark, Sharky Shark Wahlberg?

A new animated short from Fox's Animation Domination High-Def kicks off Shark Week 2015 with a healthy dose of "Good Vibrations." In the clip, posted Monday and called "Shark Wahlberg," an animated, Mark Wahlberg-impersonating shark takes us through his daily escapades, which include eating all sorts of sea creatures, humans and basically whatever else he can get his jaws on, all while talking ad nauseum to the camera. And the shark does it while pulling off a pretty accurate impression of Mark Wahlberg, the Boston-born actor who has starred in movies including "Boogie Nights," "Lone Survivor" and "Ted," and who was known as "Marky Mark" in his hip-hop days in the early 1990s.

Shark Week is an annual week of shark-filled TV content on the Discovery Channel that includes all sorts of programs both real and fictional. This year marks the 27th annual Shark Week, which started airing on Sunday in the US and will land in the UK in August and Australia on December 1.