"Jurassic Park" has served up its fair share of memorable moments -- whether it's a T. rex attacking a Jeep full of tourists or velociraptors hunting down kids in the visitor center's kitchen.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the franchise's original movie, toymaker Funko announced late last week that the company is releasing a "Jurassic Park" collection in February to celebrate characters from the popular sci-fi film series.

The new toys include paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, Jurassic Park CEO John Hammond and embryo-smuggler Dennis Nedry.

Dr. Ian Malcolm -- a chaos-theory mathematician played by Jeff Goldblum -- gets not one, but two toys.

One is an upright Malcolm in all-black clothes and sunglasses.

The other, available only at Target, is a bloodied Malcolm, striking a sexy pose as he lies on his side with his shirt open.

This same image ended up becoming an internet meme that even Goldblum jokes about.

There will also be toy versions of the dinosaurs featured in the film -- a T. rex, velociraptor and dilophosaurus, so you can reenact favorite scenes from the film.