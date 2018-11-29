Seth Rogen's Console Wars show pits Sega against Nintendo

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

If you thought video games featured brutal fights, wait 'til you hear what goes on in real life. An upcoming TV show co-produced by Seth Rogen will reveal the knock-down, drag-out fight between Sega and Nintendo.

Rogen and his producing partner, Evan Goldberg, are developing a TV show based on the book Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation by Blake J. Harris, Variety reported Wednesday. When the book was published in 2014, Rogen and Goldberg announced plans to turn it into a film, but now they're working on a limited TV series called Console Wars. No network is yet confirmed.

Corporate skulduggery is always entertaining. Look at HBO's Silicon Valley or at the underrated Halt and Catch Fire, which was inspired by true events in the growth of the computer industry.