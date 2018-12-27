Sesame Street sound bite could be internet's new 'Yanny or Laurel'

James Martin/CNET

The internet may have found itself a new "Yanny or Laurel"-like obsession.

A Reddit user posted a six-second video from Sesame Street on Thursday titled "Seriously did Grover just drop the Fbomb??" People are hearing the muppet saying either "Yes, yes, that's a f**king excellent idea" or "Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea."

The Reddit thread has already had over 84,000 upvotes. What do you hear?

The "Yanny or Laurel" obsession stormed the internet in May when a Reddit user shared a clip that had people hearing different words and busily debating which was correct. The audio illusion was much like the famous dress of 2015 that some people saw as blue and black and others perceived as white and gold.

Sesame Workshop didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.