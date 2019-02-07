Senators want FCC to investigate whether carriers throttle YouTube, Netflix

Alex Edelman / Getty Images

In a letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai Wednesday, three senators called for an investigation as to whether US mobile carriers are throttling traffic to certain video apps like YouTube and Netflix without telling customers.

The letter, signed by Sens. Edward Markey, Richard Blumenthal and Ron Wyden, says this could be a violation of the FCC's transparency rules. They cite a study form Northeastern University and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, that almost every US cellular ISP throttles at least one streaming video provider.

Markey, Blumenthal and Wyden said that upon reaching out to the carriers in question, they didn't receive sufficient explanation for what was going on.

"The lack of clear and complete information that the carriers provided in response to congressional inquiries should prompt the Commission to investigate the carriers' practices and determine if they violate the existing transparency rules," the letter says. They're asking for a response from the FCC by February 27.

This comes after the 2017 vote to repeal net neutrality, or Obama-era rules that kept broadband providers from slowing or blocking access to the internet, or even charging companies in order to get faster access.

The FCC, YouTube and Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.