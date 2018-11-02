Senators demand Zuckerberg fix Facebook's ad transparency tool

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

Two senators have sent an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg, demanding that he fix Facebook's ads transparency tool.

In May, Facebook implemented new rules for political ads, requiring buyers to verify their identification and addresses, and that the ads would have to show who paid for them.

The change echoed what Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), wanted in the Honest Ads Act. The two senators sent the letter to Zuckerberg after multiple news outlets showed how easily that tool could be abused.

A Vice News report showed that Facebook was not properly checking people's identity, as they posed as 100 senators to pay for the ads. Facebook had approved every single one of them. Business Insider did a similar experiment, posing as Cambridge Analytica, and Facebook approved both of those ads.

"The fact Facebook's new security tools allow users to intentionally misidentify who placed political ads is unacceptable," Warner and Klobuchar write in the letter. "That Facebook is unable to recognize ads connected to a well-established foreign interference operation is also deeply troubling."

The letter also noted that Facebook's "central vulnerability" was that it was failing to use human reviewers to prevent this type of fraud.

Facebook said it was addressing though issues, as a supporter of the Honest Ads Act. Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of Product Management, said that the inaccurate "paid for by" labels violate the social network's policies, and it actively looks to remove them.

"We're exploring additional checks to help prevent abuse and will respond to requests from law enforcement and election officials now and in the future if new requirements arise," Leathern said in a statement.

Facebook has been facing more pressure from Capitol Hill as it attempts to stamp out disinformation on the social network. Last Friday, Facebook announced that it removed 82 accounts tied to Iran's influence campaign on US politics.

The Iranian campaign was able to purchase ads on Facebook and Instagram in 2018, despite Facebook's new political ads policy. In another indictment, court documents showed that Russian trolls were budgeting up to $60,000 for advertisements on Facebook in 2018. It's unclear how many Russian-backed political ads were approved by Facebook.

Klobuchar and Warner also wrote in the letter that Facebook was "failing to carry out the basic disclosure and disclaimer provisions" of the Honest Ads Act. The bill has not passed, so social media companies are only voluntarily adhering to the act's standards at the moment.