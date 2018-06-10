CNET también está disponible en español.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the new game by the creators of Dark Souls

And for the very first time, From Software's games will be published by Activision.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game by From Software. It was long thought "Shadows Die Twice" was a codename for a possible Bloodborne sequel, turns out it's a brand new game and will be published by Activision

Previous From Software games were published by Atlus. 

This is a developing story. 

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview
1:58

