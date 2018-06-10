Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the new game by the creators of Dark Souls

From Software

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game by From Software. It was long thought "Shadows Die Twice" was a codename for a possible Bloodborne sequel, turns out it's a brand new game and will be published by Activision.

Previous From Software games were published by Atlus.

This is a developing story. Watch the Xbox press conference here for real-time updates.

