Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the new game by the creators of Dark Souls

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game by From Software. It was long thought "Shadows Die Twice" was a codename for a possible Bloodborne sequel, turns out it's a brand new game and will be published by Activision.
Previous From Software games were published by Atlus.
This is a developing story. Watch the Xbox press conference here for real-time updates.
