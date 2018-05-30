Sega Genesis Classics launched Tuesday for PS4 and Xbox One, making gamers giddy about playing their favorite retro video games.

The compilation includes over 50 of Sega's most-beloved Genesis titles like Sonic the Hedgehog, Toejam and Earl, and Streets of Rage.

To celebrate the launch of Genesis Classics, Sega joined forces with the remix artist Electric Method to create a very catchy dance tune using 16-bit sound effects.

The music video, which Sega posted on Youtube and Twitter on Tuesday, includes cameos from various Genesis characters from the games Vectorman, Sonic the Hedgehog, Alien Soldier, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle, Galaxy Force II and Kid Chameleon, just to name a few.

Eclectic Method is Jonny Wilson, best known for his danceable audio-visual remixes that gained acclaim in Copyright Criminals, a 2009 documentary about the creativity of music sampling.