Ever wonder what the Earth looked like before humans came along and added pollution and man-made destruction to the mix?

The 3D interactive website called Ancient Earth Globe lets you glimpse the world from space during the age of the dinosaurs -- and more. Seeing the Earth at various points in geological history, from 750 million years ago to today, is an eye-opening activity to say the least.

The website allows you to see the entire globe as it slowly rotates, or zoom in to see closer details of land and oceans. There's also an option to remove clouds for an even better look.

Go way back to 150 million years ago for a look at the Earth during the late Jurassic period. At this time the earliest lizards were appearing and primitive mammals were starting to evolve. Dinosaurs also dominated on land.

Sadly, the interactive globe doesn't give a look at the actual creatures living at the time on land and in water. But it does offer various factoids for whatever time period you choose.

One of those could be the Earth 50 million years ago during the early Tertiary period, after asteroids hit the planet and finished off the dinosaurs.

Back then, the birds, reptiles and early mammals (which included whales) survived and ended up diversifying further.

Type in any address and time and see for yourself if it would have been worth visiting in our planet's long history. Whether that involves Big Ben in England, The White House in the US or your own home address, it's incredible to see how the Earth would have looked millions of years ago.

