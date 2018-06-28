Look out Mulder and Scully: Here come Minogue and O'Leary, New Zealand's top paranormal investigators. They're hitting the beat in Wellington Paranormal, a new TV comedy based on What We Do in The Shadows.

The supernatural cops first appeared in Taika Waititi's 2014 mockumentary. But where What We Do In The Shadows focused primarily on vampires, the new show widens the focus to cover ghosts, demonic possession and werewolves (not swearwolves).

Like the movie, the show was co-created by Waititi and Flight of the Conchords star Jemaine Clement. They're also reported to be working on a US version of the movie.

Wellington Paranormal airs on 11 July on TVNZ.