See the sea outside your train with Eurostar's fishy VR

Eurostar

Prepare to channel your inner underwater explorer as you travel under the Channel. Eurostar has introduced a virtual reality experience that turns the underwater train invisible so you can see the sea beyond and hang out with mermaids, pirates and octopi.

The Eurostar is the train that travels under the English Channel to connect Britain with mainland Europe. You might remember it from the first "Mission: Impossible" movie.

There isn't much of a view as you zoom through the 50km (31-mile) Channel Tunnel, so if you don't have Tom Cruise and a helicopter to entertain you, simply access the onboard entertainment system on your Android or Apple device and enjoy the immersive undersea experience. Special headsets will be handed out to passengers so you can drop in your phone.

The experience will be available on Eurostar services between London and Paris, Lille, Brussels, Lyon and the South of France during the summer holidays.