Superheroes swap places in Arrowverse crossover trailer

The Flash and Arrow are about to find themselves tangled in an infamous Hollywood plot net: the ol' body swap.

The switcheroo will last for three episodes in an Arrowverse crossover event called "Elseworlds" on The CW Network that kicks off Sunday. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS, the parent of CNET.)

The first full trailer, which debuted Tuesday, shows Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen/Arrow (Stephen Amell) trying to figure out together why they've switched bodies in a bizarre new timeline.

But explaining the turn of events isn't going to be easy if their friends don't believe them.

So Barry and Oliver enlist the help of Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

The trailer also gives fans another look at Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) who will aid them on their quest to figure out why the timeline has shifted so drastically.

There are plenty of action scenes in the new trailer showing the superheroes in exciting battles with new adversaries.

The three-episode "Elseworlds" will take the superheroes to Gotham, Smallville and even Arkham Asylum.

The Arrowverse crossover begins Sunday with The Flash, continuing Monday with Arrow and ending Tuesday with Supergirl.

