See striking and bizarre images of cancer cells

The Art of Science, an exhibition in Melbourne, Australia, has taken on the interesting challenge of blending art and a healthy dose of science education.

The free exhibition, held at the Federation Square in the city, features images and videos taken from medical research, and the pictures of cancer cells or protein structures are visually stunning.

With five days left to go before the exhibition closes on Aug. 19, it's likely not all of us can hop on a plane to head Down Under, so check out the gallery below for a peek.