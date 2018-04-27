Warning: "Stranger Things" season 3 spoilers ahead.

While we are forced to wait patiently until 2019 to see what happens next to the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, that doesn't mean Netflix won't give us a few teasers about the next season of "Stranger Things."

We already know that romance has bloomed between the characters Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown), as well as with Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).

We'll also get to see more of the older teen character Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who showed his paternal side with younger character Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), guiding him through the perils of the Upside Down and school dances alike.

But what about other characters from the hit sci-fi series? Thankfully, Netflix released a video on Friday giving fans a new glimpse at the cast including Lucas' sassy younger sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) who tells the camera to "Get out of here, nerds!"

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

We also spotted the new character Robin (Maya Thurman-Hawke), who is described as "a young woman who is bored at her job until she learns more about Hawkins' dark secrets."

The video shows cast and crew members attending a table read on April 20 of the new season. We also get a few more new cast member announcements by way of name placards including Jake Busey and Cary Elwes.

Elwes will play the "sleazy" Hawkins politician Mayor Kline, while Busey will play a journalist who works for The Hawkins Post newspaper, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This video is hopefully one of many to come from Netflix, especially since 2019 is a very long wait for the new season to air.