The 'Stranger Things' police chief makes a surprisingly good Eleven



He may have played Chief Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix horror series "Stranger Things," but actor David Harbour would rather have taken on the more challenging role of Eleven.

In a new video from comedy channel Funny or Die, Harbour proves that he could have played the mysterious girl with psychic powers, Eleven.

Watch as he tries to crush a cola can with his mind, punch people who question his friendship and spontaneously bleed from his nose. He also adds a few adult touches to the character. Because why shouldn't Eleven be a smoker?

Even when Harbour dresses up in a little girl's dress and a blonde wig, he's still kind of believable.

All that's missing is a shot of him frantically eating frozen waffles.

Harbour adds another dimension to Eleven that could only have come from an angry, smoking man with a beard. Too bad the show's creators typecast him as a washed-up police chief. Maybe he'll get a chance to channel the character he was born to play in "Stranger Things" season 2.