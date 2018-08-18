See Hasbro make its first Power Rangers toy: A highly-detailed White Ranger

Hasbro

Hasbro's first Power Rangers figure is a premium, highly-detailed look at White Ranger Tommy Oliver.

Debuting Saturday during the Power Morphicon convention, the Power Rangers' newest owner is kicking off a new Lightning Collection of 6-inch, detailed and articulated action figures that will make use of the company's Photo Real technology to depict the likeness of the show's actors. This process is the same as the one Hasbro already uses for its Star Wars: The Black Series line of figures, which brings a high level of detail to its figures.

You can get a further look at this depiction of the White Ranger in the video below from Hasbro, which shows the making of the action figure along with a look at Tommy Oliver himself, whose head you can swap onto the figure.

This White Ranger action figure is set to come to stores in spring 2019 among other Lightning Collection figures, and will cost $20 in the US (international pricing is not currently available, but roughly converts to £15 and AU$30). Other features include swappable hands, the Saba sword and dynamic weapon FX.