Just in time for Apple's WWDC 2018, we have a new flyover peek of the Apple Park campus.

Shot by drone pilot Matthew Roberts, this look at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California provides expansive views of the spruced up "Spaceship" building and the increase of trees throughout the campus.

The flyover, first spotted by 9to5Mac, also includes shots of Apple Park's volleyball and basketball courts, and of employees at work maintaining the building. Apple Park is home to several buildings, most prominently a 2.8-million square-foot ring unofficially known as the Spaceship, which boasts four-story curved glass panels, custom aluminum doorhandles and one of the largest roof-mounted solar farms in the world.

As beautiful as a video like this is, you probably shouldn't go to Apple Park with the intent of flying your drone camera all over it. In April, a different drone flyer said he was asked by Apple security to land the drone and leave the area.

We've reached out to Apple to see if there's any updates on that security policy.

First published June 4, 10:04 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:12 a.m. PT: Adds more background on Apple Park.