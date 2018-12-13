Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Marvel fans waited endlessly for the first trailer of the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame to find out who likely succumbed to Thanos' deadly wrath.

Huxley Berg Studios and Brick Force Studios took just days to create Lego versions of it.

Like the real trailer, which came out Friday, the Lego recreations open with Iron Man in space, in a ship he probably found on Titan. He's leaving a recorded message for Pepper Potts. "Part of the journey is the end," he laments after his food and water have run out.

Both Lego versions are faithful to the original trailer, frame by frame.

It's fun to see the movie sets and landscapes painstakingly recreated in Lego. Even the surprise ending with Ant-Man is impressive in Lego form.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to hit theaters April 26 in the US and UK.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The best place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this season.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.