Watch a giant knife-wielding robot slice and dice a grand piano

When you combine the skills of the giant fighting robot makers MegaBots with a YouTube star who prides herself on building robots that never do anything right, the results are both horrifying and hilarious.

Taking a break from perfecting their six-ton, 15-foot tall fighting robot to battle in the upcoming Giant Robot Duel against Suidobashi Heavy Industry of Japan, MegaBots decided to modify their fighting robot MKIII to chop anything put in front of its enormous blades.

Inspired by YouTuber Simone Giertz who built a robot that badly chops carrots, the MegaBots team decided to make a gigantic version that can slice and dice everything in its path -- from produce to an oven.

The giant robot is 8 foot long and has 500-pound steel knives for arms. It even wears an extra-large chef hat.

In the video posted to YouTube by MegaBots, Giertz pilots the giant robot remotely. She starts out by cutting vegetables before moving on to much more impressive items such as an oven and even a tiki bar. As a grand finale, the crew places a grand piano on the chopping block.

Giertz also made a video that shows even more footage of her piloting the mega-knife robot.

