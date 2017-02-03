'Deciphering' emoji has never been so hilarious

If you're old, emoji can be scary. I get it. Between peaches, fire and eggplants they may not always mean what you think they do. The real fun, however, comes when the uninitiated attempt to decipher them, as Twitter user @Bry_Nap found out late Tuesday night.

To be honest though, the full piece aired on Seattle's Q13 Fox and was called "The secret language of emojis: What kids are really saying in texts" -- and that really says all you needed to know about it. For more laughs, go watch the full video because the newscaster definitely had more to say about frogs, foxes, flowers and fire.