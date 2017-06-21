Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The latest trailer for "Game of Thrones" is here, and it's got all the ingredients to get you hyped for season 7.

When we last left Westeros at the end of season 6, the buildup for what would be the battle to end all battles had begun. Daenerys and her enormous army had set sail for Westeros with her three dragons flying overhead; Cersei vowed she would fight for House Lannister (and had a funny way of dealing with her dissenters); and the mysterious White Walkers had started to make their way south.

Judging by this preview we're going to pick up right where we left off: Dany has landed in Westeros (yas kween); Jon Snow seems to be fighting White Walkers back above The Wall; Sansa is learning to fight with her mind (sort of, but knowing that family it could literally be true); Bran's still warging away and... hold up, is that Lightbringer?!1? Wow, what a season this is going to be.

The new season begins July 16 on HBO.