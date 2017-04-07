Giant jar of cheese balls devours Sean Spicer press briefing

Say cheese. When Donald Trump's press secretary requests an off-camera briefing, the cameras have to point at something.

Tech Culture

Sometimes, an unlikely star arises in the most cheesy of situations. On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave a press briefing from Palm Beach, Fla., and stayed off-camera for the session. The cameras had to focus on something, and an enormous, partially eaten jar of cheese balls stepped up.

The news of the day was quite serious -- the recent strikes on a Syrian airfield authorized by US President Donald Trump. But those cheese balls just couldn't stay out of the news.

The color of the cheese balls led to a number of presidential comparisons.

Or were the puffy snacks meant to represent the press?

Fans of "The Office" remembered cheese balls were a Scranton staple.

Maybe it's just a sign of the times.

And of course, the bucket of cheese balls immediately nabbed a Twitter account of its own.

