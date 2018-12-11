Seattle Seahawks uniforms go Grinch-green on Monday Night Football

Seattle residents, if you notice a blinding light emanating from the area of CenturyLink Field, it might just be the Seahawks' Monday Night Football uniforms. The Hawks are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in a game with playoff implications, and there are some fashion implications as well.
The Seahawks are wearing their Action Green Color Rush uniforms, which according to 24/7 Sports, have only been worn twice in the team's history. Maybe for good reason: This look is louder than the famously vocal Seattle home crowd.
Fans on social media couldn't see their way to admire the unis. The look was compared to everything from Dr. Seuss' Grinch to The Great Gazoo, the green alien from The Flintstones, to highlighter markers.
Even Seahawks fans found that it's not easy being green.
And while Seattleites don't often need sunglasses, some suggested they might want to dig them out. Or possibly dig out those eclipse glasses from 2017.
