Seagate clears 1 terabyte; Iomega goes portable

Seagate announced on Monday two hard drives that break the 1-terabyte barrier, the Barracuda 7200.11 and Barracuda ES.2, while Iomega announced two external drive models.

Seagate

Seagate's ES.2 is geared for high-capacity storage systems and includes technology called Rotational Vibration Feed Forward designed to maintain performance despite the disruptions of other nearby drives. It can use both the Serial Attached SCIS (SAS) and Serial ATA (SATA) interfaces. And its PowerTrim feature reduces power consumption 20 percent overall compared to the company's previous 750GB drives, Seagate said.

The Barracuda 7200.11, like the ES.2, stores data on four platters, but it's geared for desktop computer users.

Both drives are scheduled to ship in the third quarter. Seagate didn't announce a price for the ES.2, but the 7200.11 will cost about $400.

And on Tuesday, Iomega announced its eGo portable hard drive, a $160, 160GB model that connects with USB, and a higher-end $210, 500GB drive that uses the External SATA (eSATA) or USB connections. Both drives are available now.

Unlike slower USB, eSATA connections communicate at the same rate as the SATA connections inside a computer chassis. However, using eSATA typically requires an add-in PCI card today, since eSATA isn't built into most computers. Iomega previously included eSATA cards along with its eSATA drives, but now customers must supply their own.