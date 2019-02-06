CNET también está disponible en español.

Scientists want to power pacemakers with energy from your heart

A pacemaker that stays charged could save patients from battery replacement surgeries.

Pacemakers typically need new batteries every 5 to 10 years. 

In the future, people with pacemakers might not have to have surgery to replace the battery that runs the device.

Researchers at Dartmouth University are working on a thin polymer  applied to existing pacemakers that could harvest the heart's mechanical energy in order to charge the battery, according to a study out in January. 

Otherwise, the typical lifespan of a pacemaker battery is about 5 to 10 years, according to John Hopkins. 

The modified device has gone through a first round of animal studies and researchers are looking at a 5-year timeframe for getting it out to humans, according to the MIT Technology Review

The researchers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

