Scientists discover why wombat poop is cube-shaped

Wombat poo is cube shaped so they can mark their territory with it but no one knows how they make their poo square #advancedwombattechnology pic.twitter.com/fIvMhyRoWS — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) November 3, 2016

The Australian burrowing animals called wombats are the only creatures who have feces in the shape of cubes. The reasons behind the unusual appearance of their poo have baffled scientists over the years.

Is the poo in the shape of a square so wombats can more precisely mark their territories without it rolling away? Or are the blocky poo formations used to build habitats?

Another popular theory for square wombat poo has to do with the wombat's dry living environment.

"They have to really squeeze every drop of moisture out [of their food]," Mike Swinbourne, a wombat expert at the University of Adelaide in Australia, told National Geographic on Monday. Apparently, a dry climate make the poo form more rigid square geometric shapes with sharp corners.

Swinbourne also suggested that in zoos, where wombats have easy access to water their poo is much less cubic in shape.

Patricia Yang, a researcher at the Georgia Institute of Technology, thinks there's yet another reason behind the cube-shaped poo and has published her findings in a new study published on Sunday.

Yang studied and compared the intestines of a deceased wombat with that of a pig to determine if the differences in the shapes of the intestines would affect the shape of the animals' droppings.

Yang and her team of researchers inflated skinny balloons inside the wombat and pigs intestines to measure the stretchiness.

They then discovered that compared to the pig's intestines which had uniform elasticity, the wombat's intestines were a more irregular shape that included two distinct narrow gorge-like grooves. This made the wombat's intestines stretchier, which could explain the square poo shape as a result.

Yang plans to continue her research to better understand how a cube poo shape can be manufactured with an intestine that has two sides instead of four.

Now playing: Watch this: Robots that poop - and other tech magic of Toy Fair 2018

CNET's Gift Guide: The best place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this season.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.