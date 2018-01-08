Schlage's Sense Deadbolt will soon work with Google Assistant

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Schlage announced Google Assistant integration for its Sense smart deadbolt at CES in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Schlage Sense Deadbolt's Google Assistant integration adds to the deadbolt's existing connectivity with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

The Schlage Sense Deadbolt features:

Up to 30 unique access codes for the lock's touchscreen



Code scheduling



Remote access via Wi-Fi adapter (sold separately)



Time-stamped activity history for specific codes



With Google Assistant and the Schlage Sense Deadbolt, you can now lock your door or check the lock's status with voice commands by saying, "OK Google, lock my door" or, "OK Google, is my door locked?" Google Assistant works with Schlage Sense on both iOS and Android devices.

Using the Google Assistant with the Schlage Sense Deadbolt will require a Sense Wi-Fi adapter. With the Wi-Fi adapter connected, you can access your lock via the Schlage Sense app. That adapter currently costs $70 (about £50 or AU$90), while the lock itself has a suggested retail price of $220. That converts to roughly £170 or AU$290.

You can read our full Schlage Sense Deadbolt review here.

