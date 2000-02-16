SBC cuts prices, gear makers tout voice capabilities

Baby Bells may dial into voice-over-DSL

Dozens of communications companies and equipment makers are working on voice services using digital subscriber lines to tap the $100 billion voice market.

Motorola, iMagicTV help forge the way for interactive TV

The firms ink a deal to help telecommunications companies offer interactive TV and Internet content over high-speed phone lines.

SBC lowers rates, waives start-up fees in promotion

SBC Communications will cut the price of its high-speed Internet access service and waive installation and equipment costs for residential consumers as part of a 10-week promotion.