SAP to 'aggressively defend' itself against Oracle lawsuit

SAP responded Friday to allegations raised by Oracle that SAP's wholly owned subsidiary, TomorrowNow, illegally accessed its rival's customer support and maintenance site. "SAP will not comment other than to make it clear to our customers, prospects, investors, employees and partners that SAP will aggressively defend against the claims made by Oracle in the lawsuit," SAP said in a statement. "SAP will remain focused on delivering products and services--including those from TomorrowNow--that ensure success for our customers."

TomorrowNow, a third-party support and maintenance company, provides service to Oracle's PeopleSoft and J.D. Edwards customers. Oracle alleges TomorrowNow accessed its maintenance and support Web site, using log-on and passwords of former, or soon-to-be former, Oracle support and maintenance customers.