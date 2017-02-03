Samsung's A Series phones are affordable, waterproof and now on sale

Samsung

Longing for a slick new Galaxy S7 Edge but can't quite stomach the cost? Samsung's new mid-range A Series phones might be just the ticket.

Both the A3 and A5's glass and metal designs are reminiscent of the company's flagship beast, but the A3 starts at just £279 while the A5 will set you back £369. That's significantly less than the £639 Samsung asks for the S7 Edge.

Specs for the lower end A3 include a 4.7-inch 720-pixel display, a 13-megapixel rear camera and an octa-core processor. The A5 has a larger 5.2-inch full HD display, 16-megapixel rear camera and faster processor. Both phones have IP68 waterproofing, so don't fret too much if you spill your drink.

Both phones are available now directly from Samsung in the UK and you can expect all the UK's networks to offer them too.