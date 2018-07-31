Samsung's second quarter stung by soft smartphone sales

Samsung is feeling the pain from the smartphone slowdown.

The South Korean electronics giant on Monday reported a 6 percent rise in operating profit, its lowest profit growth in more than a year. It also logged a 4 percent increase in revenue as it benefited from continued strong demand for its memory chips, which are used in everything from phones to servers.

But its earnings were hurt by a slowdown in demand for its newest phones, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Revenue in Samsung's mobile division declined 14 percent in the quarter. The company also warned that "market condition will likely remain challenging in the second half amid pricing competition and new product launches

The smartphone market has been slowing down in recent quarters. It's become harder for handset vendors to make huge changes in their devices and differentiate from one another. Prices for the latest and greatest phones have actually increased at the same time US carriers have gotten rid of subsidies. All of that's meant people are waiting longer to upgrade.

Analysts had expected Samsung's smartphone sales to drop in the quarter, after reporting a slowdown in demand for its newest phones in the first quarter. The results aren't a complete surprise; company warned in April that its second-quarter profits in its mobile business should decline sequentially "due to stagnant sales of flagship models amid weak demand and an increase in marketing expenses."

Developing...