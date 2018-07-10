CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Samsung's next wearable is apparently called the 'Galaxy Watch'

Samsung's Gear S3 follow-up may be called the Galaxy Watch, not the Gear S4.

samsung-gear-s3-frontier-29.jpg

Samsung's "Gear S" nomenclature may have ended with the Gear S3.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

It seems like Samsung's next wearable will be named the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Samsung recently registered a logo for the "Samsung Galaxy Watch" with the Korean Intellectual Property Organization, as spotted by GalaxyClub. You can check out the filing and logo below:

samsung-galaxy-watch-logo-galaxyclubEnlarge Image

The name and logo are shown on the right.

 GalaxyClub

The filing seems to confirm the Galaxy Watch name. Previous rumors referred to Samsung's upcoming wearable as the Samsung Gear S4, following the naming structure of the Gear S3 and Gear S2 before that. But we also heard rumors that the device may be called the Galaxy Watch, not the Gear S4.

Perhaps this means Samsung may release two wearables (the Galaxy Watch and the Gear S4) or Samsung is rebranding its "Gear S" watches with the Galaxy Watch name.

For more on the Samsung Gear S4 (or maybe Galaxy Watch), you can read CNET's rumor round-up here.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: Apple’s App Store turns 10: How it transformed our phones