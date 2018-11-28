Samsung's new Infinity-O display possibly leaked

Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung was never a big fan of the notch. Instead, it released its "Infinity Display" starting with the Galaxy S8. The Infinity Display is a curved display with thin bezels on the top and bottom to create more screen space on phones. Now it seems like Samsung is ready to get rid of bezels entirely with its new "Infinity-O" design.

The Infinity-O display is truly an all-screen design, except for a tiny circular cut out at the top of the phone for the front camera. Samsung has shown off this design in presentations and it's rumored to come to upcoming Galaxy phones, but we may have a better idea of what this looks like thanks to a recent leak.

Frequent Samsung tipster Ice Universe shared a picture of what is said to be the Infinity-O display, adding that the screen is intended for the upcoming Galaxy A8s.

It may be the world's first hole in the screen smartphone: Galaxy A8s pic.twitter.com/dBQfgUXed2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2018

The Galaxy A8s is rumored to be an updated version of Samsung's midrange Galaxy A8. According to Ice Universe, it may be released as soon as December.

But Samsung's Infinity-O display might not be alone. Huawei teased its own phone display with a punch-hole for the front camera. The Huawei will reportedly debut a phone with this screen in December, just like Samsung, according to Ice Universe.

Huawei will release the world's first hole-screen mobile phone before the Samsung Galaxy A8s, which will be released in December, but the A8s may also be released in December, so who will start, it will wait and see.

Huawei’s offensive against Samsung has never weakened. pic.twitter.com/MqefEgK7j0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 26, 2018

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.