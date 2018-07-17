Samsung's new DRAM chip could make your mobile device run faster and longer

Samsung

Samsung has announced a new memory chip for mobile devices that promises 50 per cent speed improvements and 30 per cent better battery life.

Samsung says the chip is the world's first 10-nanometer 8Gb LPDDR5 DRAM and it's 1.5 times as fast as the mobile LPDDR4X DRAM chips used in current flagship mobile devices.

In addition, the new chip will offer a 'deep sleep mode', which cuts the power usage to approximately half the 'idle mode' of the current DRAM.

Samsung has completed "functional testing and validation of a prototype" and plans to begin mass production at its Pyeongtaek, Korea factory. Samsung representatives did not immediately respond to CNET's question about when we can expect to see the chip arrive in new phones.