Samsung's new 860 QVO SSD gives your computer up to 4TB of storage for less

Samsung

There are lots of advantages to solid-state drives (SSD): they have no moving parts that can break and render the thing useless; they're quicker to start up than traditional hard drives; and they're small, light and energy efficient. But SSDs are usually more expensive than hard drives, which is one reason many people don't use them in laptops or PCs.

Samsung's new SSD tries to address this issue. On Tuesday, Samsung announced the new and affordable Samsung 860 QVO SSD. The drive starts at $150 (£118/AU$208 converted) for 1TB of storage. It also comes with 2TB and 4TB of storage as well.

Samsung's other 2.5-inch SSDs, like the 860 EVO and 860 PRO retail at $200 and $300, respectively, for 1TB, but the price goes up to $1,200 for 4TB. Samsung didn't release the price for the 4TB 860 QVO.

The 860 QVO has read/write speeds of up to 550/520 MB/s. You can check out more specs below.

Samsung says the SSD will be available globally in December 2018.

You can check CNET's explainer for a breakdown of SSDs vs. hard drives. If you're ready to make the switch, you can read CNET's guide for upgrading to an SSD.