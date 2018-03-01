Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus earns best-ever DxOMark camera ratings

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/CNET

With a chart-topping overall score of 99, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is the new smartphone camera to beat, says DxOMark, creators of some of the industry's most rigorous and well-respected independent camera tests.

The overall score of 99 is the highest DxOMark has ever given, and good enough to edge out the Google Pixel 2 by just one point. Apple's iPhone X gets bumped down to third, with an overall score of 97.

"The S9 Plus comes with a camera that hasn't got any obvious weaknesses and performs very well across all photo and video test categories," the DxOMark review says. "The Photo score of 104 points is the best we've seen so far."

At 91, the camera's video score is a bit lower, but still among elite company, the review goes on to say.