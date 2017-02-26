Samsung Galaxy S8 video tease doesn't reveal much

Well, we had heard that Samsung would tease its upcoming Galaxy S8, and it did.

But those looking for juicy hints about the phone's rumored "Bixby" AI assistant and dual-camera array will be sorely disappointed.

The video was brief, with a lot of quick-cuts of generic phone outlines shown in the form of schematics to cake. All of a sudden, the silhouette expanded at the top and bottom edges, suggesting a taller, more narrow phone. The March 29 launch date then appeared alongside the black and white image.

It's a ratio that suggests Samsung will follow LG in giving its phone a 2:1 screen ratio, along with narrow bezels. The end result would be a phone with a larger screen-to-body ratio than past phones. But that isn't much to drool over, especially since earlier in the evening, Samsung had also emailed members of the press invitations to the S8 launch in New York. And the dimensions fit into the most well-worn rumors.

The Galaxy S8 teaser video and invitation are Samsung's ways of making a bigger mark at Mobile World Congress 2017 where -- before the botched Note 7 recall -- the company was widely expected to unveil the Galaxy S8, something of a yearly tradition. Although Samsung didn't announce its top-tier phone alongside competitor devices like the LG G6 and Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, it was still able to link its flagship phone with the show.

With strong competitors like this, Samsung will need to bring its A-game.