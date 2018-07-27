From subtle transparent coverage to basic black and rugged, Samsung's accessories for its forthcoming Galaxy Note 9 have popped up online in what really look like leaked marketing photos. And despite rumors to the contrary, Clear Silicone Case and purple S Pen shots indicate that you will be able to get the purple Note 9 of your dreams.

The cases look like they've been updated from the Note 8's to match the Samsung S9 series of accessories, in different colors. The one we don't see (yet?) is an Alcantara option like the S9 has. German leaker Winfuture (Google Translate version) brings us the full galaxy of photos.

They'll likely ship when the Note 9 does -- rumor has it that it will be available on Aug. 24 -- and probably will be announced with the Note 9 and Galaxy Watch on Aug. 9 at Samsung Unpacked, the company's summer announcement event.

At this point, one of the few things we don't know already know about the Note 9 is probably the price. Here's everything we do know about the Galaxy Note 9 so far.