Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 to be unveiled August 23, report says

Samsung looks ready for a new life with its Note series after its exploding Note 7.

The South Korean giant is expected to announce its Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, reports South Korean media outlet The Bell. Citing a Samsung executive, the publication added the earlier date should make the Note 8 available for purchase from "early September."

It's not the first we've heard of an August announcement for the Note 8. The Korean Herald last month reported the phone would be unveiled in late August, just before Apple announces its next iPhone. Other rumours have pointed to a September release date and a $900 price tag (about £700 or AU$1,190 converted).

If true, we will get to see the Galaxy Note 8 just less than two months after the Note 7, which infamously had to be recalled due to overheating batteries, returned to store shelves in South Korea.

Samsung declined a request for comment.