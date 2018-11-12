Samsung's foldable phone may arrive in March

Juan Garzon/CNET

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its foldable phone in March.

The company gave us our first glimpse of the futuristic device last Wednesday, and noted that it'll be mass-produced "in the coming months."

The phone -- rumored to be called the Galaxy X or Galaxy F -- may hit the market in March after being showcased in February at Mobile World Congress, Korea news agency Yonhap reported Monday, citing anonymous industry sources.

Phone makers have been experimenting with flexible, bendable screens for years, and Samsung has already shown it can wrap a screen around the edge of a phone and sell it to consumers. But it's a big leap from something like the Galaxy Edge line to a phone that flexes to suit a user's needs.

The foldable phone could cost up to $1,770, the report notes, but it won't support 5G, the next-generation wireless technology that'll start becoming a reality next year.

Samsung will have some other notable phones coming out in 2019. We'll apparently see, for instance, the basic Galaxy S10 in February and the 5G version in March, but the report didn't mention the previously rumored budget version.

The South Korean electronics giant didn't offer any specifics when reached for comment.

"The foldable device will launch by the first half of 2019 in select markets," a Samsung spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We are currently ready for its mass production and expecting at least 1 million units to be produced."

