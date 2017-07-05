Samsung's Bixby is lost in translation (The 3:59, Ep. 250)

CNET

Samsung's voice assistant Bixby could use some more English lessons.

The South Korean electronics giant missed the mark again on bringing its voice assistant to phones around the world, which it promised would arrive in late April and then again in June. It has been struggling to roll out the English version of Bixby because the company doesn't have enough data to teach it work properly.

We chat about other obstacles Bixby will face as it tries to take on Apple's Siri, Google's Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

Speaking of Amazon, the retailer announced several exclusive deals for Prime Day that you can only get through voice shopping. Yep, Amazon is still trying to make voice shopping a thing, and it's hoping these discounts will help.

And we also take a look at last week's ransomware epidemic and how it's likely a cover-up for something much worse.

