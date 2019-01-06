Samsung's 2019 TVs to support Apple iTunes, AirPlay 2

Samsung

Samsung's 2019 line of smart TVs will offer support for iTunes movie and TV shows beginning this spring, the company announced Sunday.

The support will allow Samsung TV owners in more than 100 countries to access their iTunes library or buy and rent iTunes video content through their TVs. The support marks the first time iTunes movies and TV shows are being made available on a streaming video device that isn't made by Apple or a PC.

The support will also be made available to 2018 models through a firmware update, Samsung said.

Samsung TVs will also support AirPlay 2, Apple's upgraded Wi-Fi audio streaming technology, allowing customers to stream videos, music and other content directly to their TV from an Apple device. Samsung said AirPlay 2 support will be available in 190 countries.

"We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home," Eddy Cue, Apple's chief of internet services and software, said in a statement.