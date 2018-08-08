CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Samsung to invest more than $22 billion in AI, 5G and future tech

In the next 3 years, Samsung will be putting more money toward a variety of areas like AI and 5G.

gettyimages-631790232.jpg

Samsung will put more than $22 billion toward tech like AI and 5G.

 Jung Yeon-je / AFP/Getty Images

Samsung is putting more than $22 billion (KRW 25 trillion) toward artificial intelligence, 5G, biopharmaceuticals, and electronic automotive parts over the next three years.

"Samsung aims to lead efforts to foster a vibrant ecosystem for innovations and growth, leveraging its technology and decades of experiences in creating successful businesses," the company said in a statement Wednesday. Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. 

In addition, the company will also grow C-Lab, its internal venture incubator and support 500 projects. 

Samsung also projects that the investment will lead to the creation of 40,000 jobs in that 3-year timeframe. 

Next Article: Alex Jones and Infowars test the limit of free speech on the internet