Samsung to invest more than $22 billion in AI, 5G and future tech

Samsung is putting more than $22 billion (KRW 25 trillion) toward artificial intelligence, 5G, biopharmaceuticals, and electronic automotive parts over the next three years.

"Samsung aims to lead efforts to foster a vibrant ecosystem for innovations and growth, leveraging its technology and decades of experiences in creating successful businesses," the company said in a statement Wednesday. Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

In addition, the company will also grow C-Lab, its internal venture incubator and support 500 projects.

Samsung also projects that the investment will lead to the creation of 40,000 jobs in that 3-year timeframe.