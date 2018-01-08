Enlarge Image Samsung

Now that 4K TVs are dirt cheap, it's apparently time for the next step in resolution.

Samsung is unveiling the Q9S, which it calls the first 85-inch 8K TV with artificial intelligence (AI).

With a futuristic form factor that resembles previous "easel" style high-end Samsung TVs, the Q9S's claim to fame is more pixels than 4K TVs. Of course, more pixels doesn't necessarily mean a better picture, especially since 4K at normal seating distances already approaches the limits of human visual acuity.

More to the point there's no 4K content available, which is where Samsung's AI comes in. Here's the claim:

"The Q9S incorporates AI technology to deliver clear and pristine 8K resolution for any type of content. Using a proprietary algorithm, the Q9S continuously learns from itself to intelligently upscale the resolution of the content it shows -- no matter the source of that content -- to gorgeous 8K."

Further details, including pricing and availability, were not immediately disclosed, but for reference Samsung priced its last 85-inch easel-style TV, the UN859AF from 2014, at $40,000.

What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.