Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, Notebook Flash aim for creatives and students

When we met with Samsung at CES 2019, it made it clear its new Notebook 9 Pro and Notebook Flash as well as the previously announced Notebook 9 Pen are about design just as much as performance.
For the Notebook 9 Pro, Samsung conducted a US-specific design study that influenced its choices on bezel design, profile taper and corner radii, a spokesman told CNET. The result is a very different design from its previous models.
Corners are sharper and its diamond-cut edges remind me of the chrome edges of a retro dinette. The thin aluminum body looks clean and modern, and with the thinner bezels around the 13.3-inch full HD display, you're looking at mostly screen whether you're using it as a laptop or tablet.
With the keyboard, Samsung enlarged the key caps and reduced spacing between them to improve the typing experience and appearance. Looking to attract creatives, Samsung is including a full-size active pen this time instead of the smaller S-Pen. If you'd rather have the latter, you can find one tucked into the body of the Notebook 9 Pen, which the spokesman said takes its design cues from the Galaxy Note 9 phone.
Samsung expects the new Notebook 9 Pro to be available in early 2019; no pricing is available yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if it started upward of $1,000.
The Notebook Flash, on the other hand, is aimed at budget-conscious buyers. Starting at $350 (roughly £275 , AU$490), it's running on a low-end Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. Those are the components you'd find in a similarly priced Chromebook, but this is running Windows 10 Home.
Samsung sweetens the deal with faster Gigabit Wi-Fi, a fingerprint reader, a microSD slot that also takes faster, more efficient UFS cards, and a typewriter-style keyboard. To dress up its plastic chassis, Samsung gave it a textile pattern that looks and feels like twill. And while Samsung said it will be available in multiple colors, it will be available in just a charcoal color in the US at the moment, which looks a bit like concrete.
The Samsung Notebook Flash will be available on Jan. 15 from Amazon and directly from Samsung.
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, Notebook Flash aim for creatives and students
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.