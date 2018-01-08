Samsung's The Wall makes massive, 146-inch modular TV a reality

"Micro"LED is kind of a misleading name, because this new TV technology from Samsung can create truly gigantic screens. The name of the TV itself, however, is entirely appropriate: The Wall.

MicroLED is based on Samsung's Cinema Screen technology, designed for movie theaters. The Wall is the house-sized version, a mere 146 inches diagonal, although it could get even bigger.

Samsung introduces a 146-inch modular, MicroLED based TV it calls The Wall. Now we're left to guess what's Beyond The Wall. pic.twitter.com/SrwFFPjNke — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) January 8, 2018

That's because it's modular. According to Samsung: "Users can add or remove modules to make their TV bigger or smaller, in any configuration, removing previous limitations on screen size, with zero impact on performance of the display."

Unlike traditional LED-based LCD TVs, which use a liquid crystal layer and an LED backlight, MicroLED uses an array of millions of individial, tiny LEDs to create the image. It's very similar to the technology used in scoreboards and jumbo screens, but scaled for home use. A big, expensive home. Samsung says the 146-inch size was chosen to comply with the standard ceiling height.

Because each LED can turn on or off individually, MicroLED has the potential for infinite contrast, just like OLED TVs. The Wall can achieve a searing 2000 nits brightness, higher than any LED LCD we've tested, and the combination should produce breathtaking pop, especially for HDR sources. While the set can achieve DVI-P3 color, Samsung has yet to specify a resolution for the 146-inch TV.

CES historians will remember that Samsung actually demo'd a 170-inch modular TV concept at CES 2016. It made a pretty sweet video.

Beyond saying it would ship this year, no pricing or availability for MicroLED was announced.

