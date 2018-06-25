Samsung may release three Galaxy S10 models, one with a triple camera

Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung could be making a Galaxy S10 for everyone. The Korean tech giant may launch three different models of its next Galaxy S flagship, according to Korean news outlet ETNews.

Each Galaxy S10 variant could have a different rear camera setup, according to the report, with the most high-end model getting three rear cameras. This could potentially give the triple-camera S10 new camera functions or better photo-taking abilities than the single-camera Galaxy S9 or dual-camera Galaxy S9 Plus.

The three Galaxy S10 devices are reportedly nicknamed "Beyond 0," "Beyond 1" and "Beyond 2." ETNews says that Beyond 0 will have a 5.8-inch display and one rear camera, Beyond 1 will have a 5.8-inch display and two rear cameras, while Beyond 2 will be 6.2-inches and have three rear cameras. Although the report doesn't share prices, it says that the Galaxy S10 lineup will cater to both entry-level buyers and people looking for top-of-the-line specs.

This three-tier phone release is pretty similar to the Huawei P20 series. Earlier this year Huawei released the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite. The Huawei P20 Pro also has three rear cameras, which helps with low-light pictures, zooming and portrait mode effects.

The ETNews report, which was spotted by Android Authority, also echoes earlier rumors about the Galaxy S10 getting an in-display fingerprint reader and Samsung releasing a foldable phone in the near future.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.