Samsung may add in-screen camera and fingerprint sensor to future phones

James Martin/CNET

Samsung could be working to step up its mobile displays with features like an in-screen fingerprint sensor and camera.

On Friday, mobile tipster Ice Universe tweeted that Samsung had presented four innovations at its 2018 OLED Forum on Thursday. They include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a speaker built into the screen, vibrations that come from the screen and an under panel sensor. That last feature would let Samsung put a front-facing camera or iris scanner under the display, Gizmodo noted, making a bezel unnecessary.

It's not clear whether these features would show up in the Galaxy S10 or other future phones. If they do, it'll mean the display could fill up the whole phone screen.

Tipster Samsung Mobile News also tweeted about the rumors, saying: "Samsung is working on a new technology trying to hide the front camera underneath the display. My sources told me that there are just a hand full of prototypes using this technology. I don't think we'll see this feature in retail phones until 2020, but who knows."

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.