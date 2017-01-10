Samsung, like Nike, thinks exercising is insane

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The world is swirling in unpredictable directions, yet all you want to do is exercise.

It's a new year, so it will be a new you.

This, you know, is bunkum. Samsung wants you to know that you're delusional, crazy and very slightly unhinged.

There, doesn't that make you feel better?

Last week, I wrote about a new Nike campaign, featuring its supposedly special Apple Watch, that showed Kevin Hart slowly losing his mind as he runs and runs and runs.

Almost simultaneously, Samsung released ads that take the idea of exercise insanity even further.

In one, the true madness of going to the gym is exposed. Why, asks Samsung, do you let an adult berate you in front of other adults? For this so-called personal training you pay extra.

There's the talking to yourself, too. What's that about, if not a very poor relationship with the real you?

In another ad, a slightly less than svelte man runs around his neighborhood. His wife encourages him with all the sincerity of a wife who knows that her husband in unlikely to succeed. Let him go mad.

Then there's the third ad. This offers the most poignant and painful image of a portly runner's self-delusion. He's running late at night. In a store window, he sees a mannequin. Mannequins tend to have better bodies than most humans.

Our runner stops. He dreams. Then he presses his Samsung Gear Fit 2 fitness band to increase the stress upon himself.

This is the point of pointing to your insanity. Samsung wants you to buy a Galaxy S7 and a Gear Fit 2.

They'll make you feel better. About being mad, that is.

